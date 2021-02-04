An Indian official accidentally drank hand sanitizer after mistaking it for a bottle of water during a public meeting.

Indian Official Drinks HAND SANITIZER After Mistaking It For A Bottle of Water

Ramesh Pawar was at a budget committee hearing in Mumbai on Wednesday when he sat down and took a gulp from a nearby bottle.

He thought it was water and took a swig but an onlooker rushed to warn him it was hand gel.

To add to his embarrassment, the unfortunate moment was captured on video.

The footage shows Pawar showing

documents to the audience at the public meeting before sitting down.

He then grabbed a bottle containing clear liquid, unscrewed the top and started to drink.

Moments after swallowing the alcohol-based gel, he immediately noticed and spit out the gel while others quickly rushed to his aid.

Pawar was later handed over a water bottle, which he took, and then left the meeting.

A colleague then handed a genuine bottle of water to the grateful Pawar who then left the chamber.

Pawar is the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s deputy commissioner.

The accident happened at a presentation in western India’s Maharashtra in Mumbai.