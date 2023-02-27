A groom in India’s state of Gujarat married with younger sister of his bride-to-be after she passed away from a cardiac arrest during the wedding ceremonies.

Indian Man Weds Younger Sister after Bride Dies On Wedding Day

The incident took place in front of a temple in Bhavnagar city of the state, Times Now reported on Monday.

The bride Hetal, standing next to the husband Vishal, is said to have become ill and passed out during the

wedding ceremonies.

She was taken emergency care and later declared dead.

The younger sister was offered as the bridegroom’s bride, but the family ultimately opted to go ahead with the wedding festivities.

The bride’s body was reportedly kept in morgue until the marriage was solemnized.

Laxmanbhai Rathore, a local corporator, described the situation as “extremely sad” and claimed that despite the bride’s family’s devastation over the loss of their daughter, society members persuaded them to set an example and not send the bridegroom home “empty-handed.”