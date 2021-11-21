Indian man found alive after night in morgue freezer

An Indian man declared dead after a road accident was found alive after he was kept in the mortuary freezer of a hospital for over seven hours in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district.

According to details, Srikesh Kumar was rushed to a clinic in a critical condition after he was hit by a motorbike in New Delhi on Thursday night.

He was transported to a private medical facility where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctor, and then transported to a government hospital for post-mortem on Friday.

While the family’s sorrow turned to happiness after finding the man alive, they alleged negligence on

the part of doctors who had declared him dead.

“The emergency medical officer examined him. He did not find any signs of life and hence declared him dead,” Rajendra Kumar, the hospital’s medical superintendent, told international news agency AFP.

The doctor said police were informed and the body was placed in the morgue freezer until his family arrived. “When a police team and his family came over to initiate the paperwork for the autopsy, he was found alive,” he added.

Rajendra Kumar said the 45-year-old was undergoing further treatment but was still in a coma. “This is nothing short of a miracle,” he added. An investigation was under way to determine how the doctors mistakenly declared him dead.