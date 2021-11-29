Indian citizen Ashtosh Singh divorced his wife Param Jeet and got her married to young Pakistani Imran.

Indian Man Brought His Wife to Pakistan To Marry Her With Pakistani Lover

According to news, a strange love story of a deaf and dumb couple from Pakistan and India has come to light. Ashtosh Singh from Lucknow, India took his 39-year-old wife Param Jeet Kaur to Lahore to meet his Pakistani friend. Aya, and got her married to a young Pakistani Imran.

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from India had recently come to Pakistan to celebrate Baba Guru Nanak Devji’s birthday.

The pilgrims included 39-year-old Paramjit Kaur and her husband Ashtosh Singh, both deaf and dumb, and the purpose of their visit to Pakistan. In addition to attending Baba Guru Nanak Devji’s birthday celebrations, he was to meet Muhammad Imran, a young Pakistani man who is a resident of Rajanpur and deaf and dumb like both of them.

According to sources, Mohammad Imran of Param Jeet

Kaur became friends on Facebook a few years ago which turned into love. Knew love The two arrived in Pakistan on November 17 via the Wagah border and settled here in Green Town, Lahore.

During this time he also got in touch with Imran. Ashtosh Singh divorced his wife Param Jeet and converted to Islam and changed his name to Parveen Sultana. After which, on November 23, she submitted her affidavit of acceptance of Islam in the Sessions Court and got married to Muhammad Imran.

On November 26, when the Indian Sikh pilgrims were about to return, Param Jeet and Ashtosh were returning. They took Muhammad Imran with them and he too joined the pilgrims and reached Wagah Bard.

During the interrogation, the three gave details in sign language. Due to lack of travel documents, Mohammad Imran could not be allowed to go to India. According to sources, Parveen Sultana (Param Jeet Kaur) promised Muhammad Imran that she would come to Pakistan to meet him and stay with him forever.