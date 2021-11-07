New Zealand is set to face Afghanistan in their Super 12 clash of T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (today), but the Indian team along with the entire nation is most anxious about the outcome.

Indian fans pray for Afghanistan’s win against Kiwis with hilarious memes

Indian cricket fans are anxiously waiting for the Afghanistan-New Zealand clash, as it is their only ray of hope to keep Men in Blue in the game. It’s really simple for India: if Afghanistan wins the match, India has a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

A win for the Kiwis would shut India’s hopes of advancing to the last-four

as it would take them to eight points, putting things beyond the reach of Virat Kohli’s men.

India started their campaign on a poor note with two back-to-back losses against their arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand but have come strongly with thumping wins over Afghanistan and Scotland and now the fans have started to believe but all this depends on the result of the match on Sunday.

The moment India beat Scotland getting their NRR ahead of Afghanistan, the calculators were put to work as various permutations and combinations and prayers, all became the talk of the town.

Here are some memes and videos from Twitter that will enlighten your spirit ahead of the New Zealand-Afghanistan match: