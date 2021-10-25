Indian fans chanted slogans of ‘Ji Ja Ji’ for Shoaib Malik in Pak-India encounter

Indian fans chanted slogans of ‘Ji Ja Ji’ for Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who is married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, during the Pak-India match yesterday.

A video of Indian cricket fans circulating on social media in which Shoaib Malik can be seen standing on the boundary. Fans who made the video kept chanting ‘Ji Ja Ji’ for Shoaib Malik.

The video went so viral on social media that even Sania Mirza could not help but react to it.

He responded to the video with some laughing and red heart emojis.

Pakistan thrashed India, romping to a ten-wicket victory in the Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday. The win was Pakistan’s first in 13 World Cup matches (seven in the 50 over World Cup and six in the Twenty20 World Cup) dating back to 1992 in Australia.

In another incident, hindutva extremists viciously assaulted Kashmiri students in various colleges of Punjab in India, after Pakistan’s historic victory against India in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the Hindutva terrorists hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar barged

into the hostels and beat up Kashmiri students ruthlessly at Bhai Guru Das Institute of Engineering and Technology in Sangrur, Punjab.

One of the students live-streamed the attack on Facebook while the students were being attacked with rods and sticks as the attackers barged into their rooms.

Aaqib, an engineering student from Bhai Guru Das Institute of Engineering and Technology told media men that some students from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar barged into their rooms with rods and attacked them.

“We were in our hostel rooms when we heard some noise coming from outside. We went to see what is happening and saw some people attacking Kashmiri students in the other block. They had broken the windowpanes of their rooms and were continuously shouting ‘You Are Pakistanis’,” another student, Shoiab, from the same college said.

“We locked ourselves in our rooms,” he added. “Locals from Punjab, mostly Sikhs, came to our rescue. They tried to save us from these attacks,” a student said.

Nasir Khuehami, spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir Student Association told media men that he has received distressing phone calls from Kashmiri students studying in various colleges of Punjab after India’s defeat in the match.

“The videos I am receiving of these attacks are very distressing,” he said.