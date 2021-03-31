Indian Crew of Ever Given face ARREST Following Probe into Suez Canal Blockage

The pilots and crew onboard the massive container ship that blocked the Suez Canal could face arrest and be ‘made scapegoats’ for the incident as investigators continue to search for the cause of the grounding that strangled global trade.

Union officials fear the 25-man Indian crew onboard the 220,000-ton Ever Given, which found itself wedged across the crucial waterway in Egypt last Tuesday, will fall under increasing scrutiny from the Suez Canal Authority, with claims that the workers could soon be placed under house arrest until the investigation is completed.

Egyptian maritime officials are expected to seize the Suez Canal crew as they carry out their probe, with one expert telling Indian media that investigators would listen to recordings of mariners’ conversations in the lead-up to the blockage.

Investigators will also question the two Egyptian pilots who were aboard the Ever Given as canal chiefs look at the possibility of ‘human error’.

However the Indian government and the Indian seafarers’ organisations fear the crew could face criminal negligence charges and jail sentences for the six-day blockage, which held up an estimated £6.5 billion in global trade every day.

Meanwhile Captain Sanjay Parashar, a member of India’s National Shipping Board (NSB), said: ‘Firstly, it has to be ascertained as to how the giant ship ran aground.

‘Facts can be checked by examining and listening to conversations in the ship voyage data recorder; one can then come to an understanding as to what caused the mishap.’

The ship’s Japanese owner has said that it would be part of the investigation but refused to discuss possible causes of the accident, including the vessel’s alleged high speed.

The bow of the Ever Given was finally dislodged from the channel’s bank on Monday and towed up the waterway after tugboats had straightened the vessel in an early-morning operation and dredgers had vacuumed away large chunks of sand.

The Suez canal, which is around 120 miles long links the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean and is the shortest shipping route between the Atlantic and the Indian Oceans.

Before the canal, shipping

from Europe either had to go overland or risk going around the Cape of Good Hope and the South Atlantic.

In April 1859, construction of the canal officially begins, much of the work financed by France.

It was opened for navigation on November 17, 1869 for vessels from all countries, although the British government later wanted to have an armed force in the area to protect shipping interests having picked up a 44 per cent stake in the canal in 1875.

From then, while nominally owned by Egypt, the canal was run by Britain and France until its until its nationalisation in 1956 .

The nationalisation by Nasser saw Britain and France launched an abortive and humiliating bid to recapture the vital waterway.

The canal was shut briefly following the attempted invasion, before in 1967 the canal was shut for eight years following the Six Day war with Israel.

Due to the instability in the region, the canal remained closed until 1975 – its longest ever closure, as the waterway had been mined and some vessels had been sunk in the main channel.

In 2015 a new section of the canal opened, allowing vessels to traverse the waterway in both directions at the same time. Future plans will see the two-lane system extended across the entire network- doubling current capacity of the canal.

The largest cargo vessels pay more than £180,000 in tolls to traverse the canal.

On average about 40-50 cargo vessels use the canal on a daily basis in a trip that takes around 11 hours, as speed along the waterway is limited to about 9kts to prevent the banks of the canal getting washed away.

Along the canal there are emergency mooring slots so vessels can pull over if they are suffering a mechanical issue.

When the canal first opened, the channel was approximately 26 feet deep and 72 feet wide at the bottom. The surface was between 200 and 300 feet wide to allow ships to pass.

By the 1960s, dredging of the canal increased the depth to 40 feet and widened the waterway to allow larger vessels.

Now, the minimum depth of the canal is 66feet, though this is been increased to 72 feet – allowing even larger vessels.