A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army has crashed in the Baraum area in the Gurez sector of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) after developing a technical fault. The reported crash site is located less than 5 km away from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Indian Army Helicopter Crashes Near Azad Kashmir

According to details, Search and rescue teams and helicopters of the Indian Army have set off to reach the place of the incident to rescue the crew and retrieve the wreckage of the helicopter.

Indian media outlets are reporting that the pilot and co-pilot ejected safely before

the helicopter crashed near the Line of Control. However, official word regarding the safety of Indian Army pilots is awaited.

On the other hand, the Indian Army has also instituted a high-level investigation board to ascertain the cause behind the tragic event.

Last year in December, Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carrying the Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and a number of the other senior officials had crashed in Tamil Nadu after developing a technical fault.

A total of 14 people including General Bipin Rawat, his wife, Defense Assistant, security commandos, and IAF pilots had died in the crash.