At least 11 people have died in a crash of a helicopter of an Indian Air Force in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor.

Indian Army Helicopter Crashed, 11 Died including Chief of Defence Bipin Rawat and Wife

According to India Today, India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was also in the helicopter and there is no immediate information obtained about his condition.

As per the source, 11 among fourteen people on board have died, three people have been rescued so far. The three who have been rescued suffered serious injuries and have been taken to the hospital at Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris district.

The news was shared by the Indian Air Force that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter,

with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF tweeted.

Reacting to the news, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said they were praying for the wellbeing of those onboard. “V v sad to hear this. I pray for everyone’s safety,” Kejriwal said. “Received the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials in Tamilnadu. I am praying for their well-being and good health,” Chouhan tweeted. Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said: “Extremely sad to see the images of the chopper crash with CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife on board. Praying for the safety of all.”