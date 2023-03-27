Rakhi Sawant shares her first Roza Experience with Fans! Indian actress Rakhi Sawant shared her first ever Roza experience with fans she reveal that it was so easy and she feels inner peace after her first Roza. So lets have a look more into this!

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant shares her first Ramadan fasting experience

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant finally experiences her first Umrah and she feels so happy after it. While Rakhi Sawant is mostly in news due to the controversies she made. But right now she is getting every one attention after she shared her Namaz and fast routine with fans. In Ramazan Kareem Rakhi Sawant has also experience her first fast.

Sharing her video she said ‘Asalam o Aikum so now I have completed my first Roza. Now I am doing Iftar and I am alone but I am not alone you guys are with me. Allah is with me my all fans are with me. I will break my fast with Bismillah after praying Dua and

You guys trust me I love this fast as it was so easy and Allah gave me power to fast’.

While over this video fans have shared their reaction. A user wrote ‘What is she doing? Why making fun of every religion? She cannot bear this hijab for more than a month the way she cannot stay committed to one man more than a month. This is what she is portraying since she was in Big Boss house. Guidance is given only to the ones who stick loyal to any 1 religion by their heart & loyalty. Hope she ll stick to it .’.

Another one wrote ‘Rewards from Allah almighty are beyond our imagination’. People have shared their mixed reaction over it. Some think that She is doing great. But some people have trolled her saying that Why She is making fun of Ramadan and Roza. If she is truely doing it so stick to it.

So what are your thoughts over Rakhi Sawant shares her first Roza Experience with Fans! Do let us know in the comment box!