Indian actress Akanksha Dubey found dead in hotel

Indian actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh’s Sarnath on Sunday, police said.

The police suspect that the model-turned-actor committed a suicide. No note was recovered from the scene, said police. She was 25. The well-known model had worked in Bhojpuri cinema, music, and films.

Police said that Dubey was in Sarnath for a film shoot. She was rumoured

to be dating fellow Bhojpuri actor and singer Samar Singh. He condoled her death on Instagram.

She was enjoying huge fan following on the social media. She had 1.7 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly posted photos and ‘reels’.

Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting videos.

She stepped into the world of acting with the film ‘Meru Jung Mera Faisla’ and was later seen in movies such as Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Veeron Ke Veer, and Fighter King among others.