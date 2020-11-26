India has the highest number of people who use ‘personal connections’ to gain access to public services, according to a survey by global civil society organisation Transparency International.

‘India Wished To Be An Asian Tiger’, Is Most Corrupt Country in Asia: Report

The survey report titled ‘Global Corruption Barometer – Asia,’ accumulated experiences of 20,000 people with corruption cases during the past twelve months across 17 Asian countries – largely between June and September this year.

“Following India, Indonesia and China have the second and third highest rates of people using personal connections (36% and 32% respectively),” the survey said.

“Nearly 50% of those who paid bribes were asked to,

while 32% of those who used personal connections said they would not receive the service otherwise,” read the report.

For the survey-report titled ‘Global Corruption Barometer – Asia,’ Transparency International surveyed 20,000 people across 17 Asian countries – largely between June-September this year, seeking their perception of and experiences with corruption in the past 12 months. Six key public services are covered in the report including police, courts, public hospitals, procurement of identity documents and utilities.

Bribery in public services continued to plague India. Slow and complicated bureaucratic process, unnecessary red tape and unclear regulatory frameworks force citizens to seek out alternate solutions to access basic services through networks of familiarity and petty corruption, according to the report.