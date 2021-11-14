India police arrests 7 Muslim men, shoot them in legs for cow slaughter

In another incident of growing intolerance, seven Muslim men allegedly involved in cow slaughtering were arrested and shot in point-blank range by Indian police.

The incident took place in Ghaziabad city in Uttar Pradesh state. Police claimed the seven were injured after an exchange of fire. They said a raid was conducted at a godown in Behta Hazipur in Loni and the accused were arrested following an encounter with police.

According to Indian media, Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said the suspects opened fire at the police team during the

raid which was retaliated by the security personnel.

All the seven accused sustained bullet injuries on their legs, he said. The accused have been identified as Mustkeem, Salman, Monu, Intizar, Nazim, Asif and Boler. Two other men, Bhoora and Danish, managed to escape, police said.

Police seized remains of three slaughtered cows, seven countrymade pistols, seven empty cartridges, five cleavers and two axes from the accused. Police said the samples of the slaughtered cows have been sent for testing and the carcasses were disposed off under the supervision of a veterinary doctor.

It was later revealed that suspects were Muslims and were allegedly shot in point-blank range by the police for being involved in cow slaughter.