India Air Plane Breaks Into Two After Crash, Several Died, At Kerala Airport

At least 15 persons, including the pilot and co-pilot, have been killed as an Air India Express aircraft carrying 191 passengers (including crew), after plane skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 30-feet valley, breaking into two pieces while landing at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport late Friday evening.

Malappuram SP has confirmed the death toll. Several passengers have been injured and rushed to a medical facility. Initial reports say the incident took place at around 8.15 pm.

In a statement issued, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the “aircraft skidded off the runway, crashed into a wall and then fell into a valley, splitting into two.” The airline said the “Air India Express flight IX 1344 was a B-737 aircraft. There were 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots, and five cabin crew on board. There was no fire reported at the time of landing.”

Rescue efforts are under way, with emergency services at the scene.

Prime

Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained by the plane accident”.

Most people on board the Boeing 737 jet have been evacuated, with at least 35 of them taken to hospital with injuries, authorities said.

The airline said there were 184 passengers – including 10 children and seven crew members, of which two were pilots – on board flight IX-1344 when it crashed at Calicut, also known as Kozhikode.

The flight was being operated by the government to repatriate Indians stuck overseas during the current crisis.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the plane fell into a valley and broke in two after skidding off the end of the runway. No fire was reported at the time of landing, the aviation regulator said.

Images carried by Indian media show the aircraft broken in two pieces, with people searching through the wreckage.

Reacting to the accident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “I have instructed the police and the fire force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur.”