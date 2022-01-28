New research examines whether a sudden increase in water loading in Pakistan’s Mangla Dam might have been connected to the 2019 New Mirpur earthquake.

Increasing Water in Mangla Dam Might Caused 2019 Mirpur Earthquake: Research

On 24th September, 2019 a powerful 5.8 Mangnitude Earthque Jolts, Mirpur Azad Kashmir, at 4:02 am,. Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber Agency, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan.

The quake was 10 kilometres deep 22.3 kilometres north of Jhelum along the boundary, the Jatlan area of Mirpur is severely damaged including Jehlum-Upper canal including other outskirts of Mirpur, such as Afzalpur and New City Mirpur.

Roughly 40 deaths and hundreds of people injured and collapsing or severely damaging bridges, roads, and buildings in the region.

However, the Mangla Dam—which sits at the foot of the Himalayas about 10 kilometers from the earthquake’s epicenter and impounds the largest water reservoir in Pakistan—escaped intact.

Yet the dam, and the waters of the Jhelum River that it contains, might not have been just passive bystanders to the shaking.

Several earthquakes around the world have previously been associated with dammed water reservoirs, such as the damaging events that occurred in 2017 and 2018 near the Atatürk Dam in Turkey, but most have occurred when the reservoirs were either newly filled or emptied.

New research casts light on a possible connection between the Mangla Reservoir, rapidly filled by heavy summer rains, and the underground conditions that led to the New Mirpur earthquake.

Lei Xie, a Ph.D. student at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and his colleagues have been studying how the heavy monsoon season in 2019 may have contributed to the strong, regional New Mirpur earthquake.

In Pakistan, the rains that season raised levels in the Mangla Reservoir to the highest ever reached. By the end of September, when the earthquake

hit, the reservoir held 10 times more water than it had the preceding June.

The added mass by increasing water puts more pressure on the underlying crust—and on any weak spots in it.

Xie and his team compared the fluctuations in reservoir water levels from 1987, they found that between July and September 2019, the reservoir gained 4.5 cubic kilometers of water, a sudden and historically large change in volume.

The earthquake then happened roughly 10 days after the water level peaked.

The researchers’ findings suggest that the rapid filling of the Mangla Reservoir significantly increased the stress locally on the fault, possibly even enough to trigger the earthquake.

Pressure can build up along fault planes, “and at some point, if the energy exceeds [the critical] threshold, there will be an earthquake,” said Xie.

“You can certainly do appropriate calculations and say the loading of this reservoir [could have] promoted the occurrence of that earthquake or not,” he said. “But to say it directly caused [the earthquake] is a bit of a challenge”, said Paul Lundgren, a principal research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Even if it is too early to identify a firm correlation between the 2019 monsoon rains and the New Mirpur earthquake, Xie and his colleagues suggest that officials overseeing the Mangla Reservoir keep a watchful eye on water levels there. This attention may help to reduce potential risks from future earthquakes or other hazards like landslides that might occur if the reservoir gets too full, especially as extreme weather becomes more common in South Asia.

“We need to pay attention, because if we have a lot of earthquakes that are small in magnitude, they may not harm the structure of the dam, but they can trigger landslides,” Xie said.

Citation: Rose, M. (2021), A monsoon-filled reservoir might have nudged a fault to fail, Eos, 102, https://doi.org/10.1029/2021EO210679. Published on 16 December 2021.