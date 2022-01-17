Imtiaz Shah, 42, was identified by officers as a user of an encrypted phone used by criminals to try and avoid detection.

Imtiaz Shah WHOLESALE Dealer Of Heroin and Cocaine, Jailed for 11 Years in Burnley

Operation Venetic is an international operation targeting criminals who used a mobile encryption service, commonly referred to as Encrochat, in an attempt to fly under the radar of the law enforcement agencies.

Over a six-week period between April and May 2020, Shah, from Burnley, acquired and sold wholesale quantities of cocaine and heroin to other drug dealers.

When the prices of those drugs began to increase because of the lockdown Shah also branched out into selling cannabis.

Evidence also showed he was prepared to sell amphetamine and ketamine.

Shah used other people to handle and deliver the drugs for him in a failed attempt to lower the risk to himself of being arrested.

The dealer, of Colne Road, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of

heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

On Friday, he was sentenced to 11 years and three months custody at Burnley Crown Court.

Shah will face a Proceeds of Crime Hearing later this year, where any assets he has obtained via his illegal activities are likely to be seized.

DCI Tim Brown, of East Division, said: “Imtiaz Shah believed he was able to hide his criminal activity from the police.

“He instructed others to do his criminal bidding in a misguided attempt to shield himself from criminal prosecution.

“Following an exemplary investigation from Lancashire Police detectives, Shah is now at the start of what is a significant custodial sentence.

“I hope the outcome of this case acts as a warning to others who think they can commit serious criminal acts and evade prosecution.

“We will do everything in our power to identify you, bring you to justice and protect our communities.

“Drug traffickers spread misery in the communities in which they operate and often exploit the most vulnerable members of society.