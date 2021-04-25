There isn’t a woman I know, of all ages and backgrounds, who doesn’t sigh over Khan in his prime.

Imran Khan Was Famous Playboy in His Prime Now Telling Women to Cover Up

For millions of Pakistanis around the world, few people have been held in as great esteem as Khan, which is why they cheered him on.

His reputation as a playboy while living in England, where he dated some of the most beautiful women of the time, may have been at odds with his Muslim roots, but it was dismissed by Khan and conveniently forgotten by his supporters.

Now Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan is back in the spotlight in the UK for his shockingly regressive views on morality and crimes against women, which, given his Western education and previous lifestyle, are all the more astounding in their hypocrisy.

In a recent question-and-answer session with the Pakistani public, PM was asked what his government was doing to tackle the surge in violence in the country.

Khan blamed what he described as the ‘increasing obscenity’ spread by Hollywood and Indian Bollywood movies for the surge in crimes against women and children.

He went on

to advise women to observe purdah ‘to avoid temptation [for men]. Not everyone has the willpower to avoid it,’ he said. The implication was clear: women are, in part, to blame for attacks on them.

Among those he wooed were the model Marie Helvin, socialite Susannah Constantine, the artist Emma Sergeant, and actresses Stephanie Beacham and Goldie Hawn, as well as the Bollywood superstar Zeenat Aman.

Once Khan was asked by an Indian journalist why the youth of Pakistan should listen to him on matters of morality, given his history, he replied that his experience meant he was well qualified to warn them about the dangers of Western decadence and why they shouldn’t follow suit.

He is also an admirer of Turkish historical dramas and has been openly urging his citizens to watch them to learn ‘Islamic values’ and ‘culture’.

Nowadays, with his newfound piety and suitably devout third wife (she wears a veil and covers herself head to toe), Khan never misses a chance to lecture on the immorality of the West.

Khan can get away with such behaviour and double standards because he is a man. No woman deemed to have had an immoral past would be given the benefit of the doubt in Pakistani society.