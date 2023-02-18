Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Saturday censured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for “hiding in a bunker” and using “women as a shield” to avoid arrest.

Imran Khan using women as a shield to avoid arrest: Maryam

During an informal discussion with journalists in Lahore, she spoke about the PTI chief hiding inside a burrow and avoiding appearing in courts — in reference to the ex-prime minister residing at his Lahore residence and not appearing before the judges despite being repeatedly ordered to do

so.

“Imran Khan [came into power] through the establishment’s support and is now trying to use the judiciary. His deeds are about to be exposed,” Maryam said while also slamming the PTI for not leaving the “bunker”.

The PML-N senior leader added that the PTI chief drafted a 12-year plan to rule the country; however, his plans were thwarted by her party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“Imran Khan wanted to make the next appointment, but could not do so,” she said in an apparent reference to the army chief’s appointment. “Nawaz Sharif did not panic and his [Khan’s] plan failed,” she claimed.