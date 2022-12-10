The Quaid of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif has alleged that Imran Khan and his friends are involved in corruption to the tune of Rs50 billion, and that the PTI Chief will son land in Jail. In a video message released here on Saturday, he said a man who is corrupt from head to toe is levelling allegations of corrupt practices at others.

Imran Khan to land in Jail soon, foresees Nawaz Sharif

needs to consider, there are so many allegations against him with evidence mounting of his alleged corruption, there are other cases whose details have yet to come forward, including the Billion Tree Tsunami, Al-Qadir Trust and others which will rattle the public.”

Nawaz Sharif, who flew to London in November 2019 under the pretext of seeking treatment for illness which had no cure in Pakistan,

further alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to defame the political leadership of Pakistan and urged Pakistani nation to ponder over actions and corruption of PTI and its leadership. He said there would be an inquiry into these cases (related to PTI), but conceded that these matters progress at a snail’s pace, with a week’s work taking years to complete.

With regard to Daily Mail’s statement titled “Clarification and Correction”, he said Imran Khan, Shahzad Akbar and their party should bow their head in shame for making every effort to demonize the political personalities of the country.He said he and his leaders had been consistently victimized with cases upon cases lodged against them which were fought legally, spent time in jail and eventually went into self-exile.

“At one point in time, there was a case of hijacking against me as well, for which there was no evidence,” he said.