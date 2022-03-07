A man has been jailed for two years and three months after threatening to burn down his ex-wife’s home while committing six breaches of the restraining order made to protect her.

Imran Khan Threatened To Burn Down Ex-wife’s Home Is Jailed in Bradford

Imran Khan hit a window with a stone and took the door key while repeatedly turning up at the Bradford address, leaving the woman in such fear that she needed a panic alarm.

Khan, 42, of Tong Street, Bradford, was convicted by Bradford and Keighley magistrates of two breaches of the order and pleaded guilty to a further four on the day of his trial.

Locking him up at Bradford Crown Court today, Recorder Jason Pitter QC said they were “very serious and significant breaches” because of the sheer number of them and the impact they had on the victim.

Prosecutor Tayo Dasaolu said Khan had been married to the woman for almost 20 years when the relationship broke down.

He moved out but kept going back to the address, demanding his belongings and electrical items, threatening to

break the windows and burn down the house.

He struck a window with a stone, hung around the property in his car, made anonymous phone calls and stole the door key.

Miss Dasaolu said the woman was so frightened that she asked the police to install a panic alarm at the address.

She had not made a victim personal statement but it was clear from her statements to the police that she was afraid of Khan.

Khan’s barrister, Preet-Paul Tutt, said all the incidents were of relatively short duration.

He had no other convictions and had been a hardworking man. Khan had left school at 16 and held down jobs as a warehouse operative, a delivery driver, a warehouse super-visor and a cleaner with a coach company.

Mr Tutt said he was a law-abiding citizen until his problems began when he was made redundant and became “bitter, frustrated and desperate.”

He was sentenced on a video link to HMP Leeds where he had been held in custody on remand since May last year. The court heard that was the equivalent of serving a 20 month prison sentence.