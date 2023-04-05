Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan says he is willing to wait until October for elections if the government agrees to his condition.

Imran Khan Sets ‘One Condition’ For Delay in Elections Till October

Khan has been pushing for early elections since his ousting in April of last year.

In a video message to his party members and supporters, the former prime minister thanked the Supreme Court for overturning the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision and ordering the Punjab Assembly elections on May 14.

Khan voiced his worry that efforts will now be made not to implement the ruling, “The existing government did not recognise the SC order and it sought to prolong the polls.”

“The existing administration is employing all measures to escape from elections, which is a part of the London strategy,” Khan declared.

The PTI chief stated that

he can wait till October for the elections if the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led coalition government shares a roadmap with him ensuring that everything will be in order.

The former prime minister also asserted that Mohsin Naqvi, the interim chief minister of Punjab, has been brought in to target PTI members because 3,100 of its members were detained.

He said that multiple false charges had been filed against him and party members in order to prevent the PTI from participating in the elections.

Khan described the judiciary as a “ray of hope” for the country, said that there was a campaign against the judges, and he urged the country to support them.

He asserted that mafias in Pakistan amassed fortune amounting to trillions of rupees by dishonest means, adding that the Sharif family had repeatedly attempted to attack their competitors by filing fictitious charges and running smear campaigns.