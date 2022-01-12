The federal government on Wednesday has asked for experts’ opinions related to the medical reports of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported, citing sources.

Imran Khan Seeks Experts’ Opinion on Nawaz Sharif’s Medical Reports

In the light of the federal cabinet’s decision, the attorney-general for Pakistan (AGP) has written a letter to the Punjab government directing it to receive an opinion from relevant experts regarding the medical reports of former premier Nawaz Sharif submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) and assess whether his condition has improved.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif left for London in November 2019 following his illness as Prime Minister Imran Khan had granted permission to the former premier to go abroad for medical treatment.

According to the sources, the federal government will devise the next course of action to bring back Nawaz Sharif after seeking the opinion of

concerned experts with regard to his health.

Sources said that if an expert declares a sign of improvement in Nawaz Sharif’s health, then the government will contact his physician.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the federal cabinet had also decided to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif as he was the guarantor for his brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s, return to Pakistan.

“It was not right of Nawaz Sharif to act regarding his health issues. And to bring him back, the federal cabinet has decided to approach the court,” the information minister said.

Chaudhry claimed that Nawaz had “not undergone any medical treatment for the last 17 months,” and the reports he sent — to prolong his stay in London — have been rejected by the Punjab government.