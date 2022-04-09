No-trust motion Against PM Imran Khan succeeded with 174 votes in favor after the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar resigned and handed over the Speaker chair to Ayaz Sadiq at the last moments of Saturday.

Imran Khan No Longer Prime Minster of Pakistan After No-trust motion Succeeds

PML-N leader and former Speaker Na Ayaz conducted voting on the no-trust motion soon after the new day started. None of the dissident MNA of PTI took part in the voting.

The National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Saturday resigned from his office amid the tense political situation in the country. Sources said Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri

has also resigned.

As per details, both the NA speaker and deputy speaker have resigned from their post rather than holding voting on the no-confidence motion.

Speaking in the session of NA, Asad Qaiser said he was shown the ‘threat letter’ and he cannot hold the voting after seeing the letter.

Asad Qaiser said he is bound to his oath. He announced that he cannot carry as an NA speaker and announced to resign from his post. He also announced that the Panel of Chairman NA, Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session on the no-confidence motion.

Earlier, the Federal cabinet on Saturday gave the approval to share the ‘threatening letter’ with the important personalities of the country.