PTI’s long march under the leadership of party Chairman Imran Khan enter Islamabad on Wednesday’s late night.

Imran Khan-led PTI’s long march enters Islamabad

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan arrived at the Wali Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by helicopter and from there left for Islamabad by road while leading a huge convoy of his party workers and supporters.

On the way to Islamabad, the convoy faced resistance from the government at different spots, while Imran Khan addressed his workers at various places including Hassan Abdal. He urged his supporters to reach D-Chowk Islamabad.

On the other hand, the government has announced that PTI will not be allowed to hold a rally or stage a sit-in in the D-Chowk.

Some PTI workers on Wednesday reached D-Chowk but police dispersed them by firing tear gas shells.

Addressing the participants of the long march in Hassan Abdal, Imran Khan said that they had been challenged so they are about to reach D-Chowk with the sea of ​​people.

“All those who are already at D-Chowk should wait for me,” he added and said that peaceful activists have been brutally shelled by the police.

“When the police will see us, they will understand that these people are going to wage a jihad,” he maintained.

“Unless we get the election date from the imported government, we will not leave D-Chowk. All the people should leave quickly as PTI workers are waiting for us

in D-Chowk,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that, earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the federal government to provide the PTI the ground between the H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad to hold its public gathering.

The court directed the authorities concerned to hold consultations over permission for the PTI rally on H9 ground and update the court on the outcome.

The directive came during a hearing of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association’s (IHCBA) plea against the government’s decision to block roads to stop PTI’s ‘Azadi March.

A three-member bench of the SC, headed by Justice Ahsan, was hearing the plea. Islamabad chief commissioner and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan appeared before the court during the hearing.

During the hearing, PTI’s counsel Babar Awan presented the party’s request for permission to hold a rally at the H9 ground.

Awan informed the court that Imran Khan has four demands which include the provision of H9 ground for the rally, the release of all the arrested party workers and leaders and removal of all the barricades, blocking routes leading to Islamabad.

AGP Ausaf conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s message that he believes in the rule of law. He said that the premier has formed a committee which will decide on the venue for the PTI rally.

The AGP assured the court of protecting every citizen.

The court also directed both the government and PTI to hold talks at 10 pm today.