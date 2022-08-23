Imran Khan granted pre-arrest bail in terror case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted the former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan pre-arrest bail until August 25 in an anti-terrorism case lodged against him yesterday.

Earlier, the former premier had filed a pre-arrest bail application in the Islamabad High Court to avoid arrest in a terror case filed against him.

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry and Babar Awan had filed the plea on the former PM’s behalf, who maintained in the plea that he is ready to appear before the court whenever summoned.

In the petition, Khan said that he was ready to be part of the investigation whenever the court says. The former prime minister said he has no criminal record and has never been convicted.

The PTI Chairman further said that he was ready to submit surety bonds, pleading the court to approve pre-arrest bail.

IHC’s division bench, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani

and Justice Babar Sattar heard the petition.

Yesterday, a FIR was registered against former premier under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally in the federal capital’s F-9 Park.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed in the Margalla Police Station of Islamabad under Section 7 of ATA.

Earlier, the interior ministry has sought written permission from PM Office for the arrest of the PTI chair. The arrest will be made with the consensus of all parties in the ruling alliance.

It is not yet decided whether Imran Khan would be arrested or put under house arrest, according to the report.

Moreover, a large number of police personnel have been deployed outside Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence and the road leading to his residence has also been closed for unauthorized people, allowing only people close to him and the residents of the area to enter.