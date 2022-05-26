Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has given a six-day ultimatum to the government to dissolve assemblies and announce fresh elections.

Imran Khan Cancels Long March, Gives 6 Day Deadline To Announce Elections

Addressing protesters at Islamabad’s Jinnah Avenue, he warned that he would return to the capital with the “entire nation” otherwise. The former prime minister said he had reached Islamabad after 30 hours of travelling from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Government has tried every method to crush our Azadi March, they used teargas on peaceful protest, our homes were raided and privacy of the homes were violated, however, I have seen the nation free itself from fear of slavery,” he said.

While giving a deadline to the government to announce the date for fresh polls,Imran Khan said is giving a six-day ultimatum to the government to dissolve assemblies and announce general elections in June.

“My

message for imported government is to dissolve assemblies and announce elections, otherwise I will come back again to Islamabad after six days,” he added. He thanked the Supreme Court for taking notice of the matter and said there was a “huge responsibility” on the court’s judges.

He went on to ask where in a democracy peaceful protests were not allowed and demonstrators had to face tear-gas shelling, police raids and arrests. The PTI chairman entered Islamabad in the early hours of Thursday and marched towards D-Chowk.

The federal government authorised the deployment of the army in Red Zone to “protect important government buildings”.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah issued a notification saying the government has authorise the deployment”of the army in Red Zone under Article 245 of the Constitution.

Among the buildings that will be protected are the Supreme Court, Parliament House, Prime Minister House, Presidency, Pakistan Secretariat and Diplomatic enclaves,” the notification said.