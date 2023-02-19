British paper has claimed that former cricketing legend Imran Khan is fighting to save his political career in Pakistan after being accused of failing to reveal he had a lovechild with a British heiress, and if found guilty of hiding details about Tyrian White, he can be disqualified from standing in an election for the next five years, which means he may not be able to contest this year’s national election in March.

Imran Khan can be disqualified in Tyrian White Case, says British paper

In a detailed report published today, the Daily Mail said the former prime minister of Pakistan had been summoned by the country’s High Court for not declaring that he secretly fathered a daughter called Tyrian Jade with a socialite named Sita White, the daughter of a British tycoon and peer.

Under Pakistan’s election laws, a candidate has to declare the names of his wife and dependent children in his nomination papers to the Election Commission.

But in the 2018 national election which swept Mr Khan, 70, to power, he disclosed he had two sons with his ex-wife, socialite Jemima Khan.

But he did not mention Tyrian White, 27, was his daughter with

Ms White.According to the British paper,Tyrian, now 27, was born three years before Mr Khan married then 21-year-old Jemima Goldsmith, the daughter of billionaire James Goldsmith, in 1995.

Mr Khan met her mother, Sita White, at the Tramp nightclub in London in the late 1980s, when he was at the height of his fame as a cricketer and international playboy.

Ms White was the daughter of Gordon White, a British industrialist and peer who ran a conglomerate called Hanson Plc.

Ms White moved to the US in the early 1990s, shortly before giving birth to Tyrian in Los Angeles in 1992.

But Ms White took him to an LA court, which ruled in 1997 that Mr Khan was the father after he refused to take a DNA test.

Ms White – who married three times since she split with her cricketer lover – suddenly died of an embolism in the lungs in Los Angeles at the age of 43, when her daughter was only 12.

Mr Khan then took Tyrian under his care, and raised her in London with Jemima Khan, whom he had divorced months earlier, but with whom he maintained a friendly relation.

Friends of Ms Khan have said she raised Tyrian like her own daughter.