Imran Khan and Malala Among World’s Most Admired Personalities in 2021

Imran Khan and Malala Yousafzai have been included in the list of most admired personalities around the world in 2021 by YouGov, UK-based market research and data analytics firm.

Imran Khan has been ranked at 17th place while Malala Yousafzai has been placed at 9th position in the list of most admired women. She was ranked at the 14th spot last year.

As for the overall list of most admired men, Former US President, Barack Obama, has secured the top position this year. He is followed by Microsoft’s co-founder, Bill Gates, and Chinese President, Xi Jinping. The top three remain unchanged from 2020.

Other notable names on the list include Cristiano Ronaldo, Elon Musk, Lionel Messi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Virat Kohli, and Joe

Biden.

Here is the complete list of the most admired men in 2021:

NameRank
Barack Obama1
Bill Gates2
Xi Jinping3
Cristiano Ronaldo4
Jackie Chan5
Elon Musk6
Lionel Messi7
Narendra Modi8
Vladimir Putin9
Jack Ma10
Warren Buffet11
Sachin Tendulkar12
Donald Trump13
Shahrukh Khan14
Amitabh Bachchan15
Pope Francis16
Imran Khan17
Virat Kohli18
Andy Lau19
Joe Biden20

As for the overall list of most admired women, the former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama, has secured the top position this year. She is followed by actress and filmmaker, Angelina Jolie, Queen of UK Elizabeth II, and talk show host, Oprah Winfrey. The top four remain unchanged from last year.

Other notable names on the list include Priyanka Chopra, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Angela Merkel, Greta Thunberg, Melania Trump, and Jacinda Arden.

Here is the complete list of most admired women in 2021:

NameRank
Michelle Obama1
Angelina Jolie2
Queen Elizabeth II3
Oprah Winfrey4
Scarlett Johansson5
Emma Watson6
Taylor Swift7
Angela Merkel8
Malala Yousafzai9
Priyanka Chopra10
Kamala Harris11
Hillary Clinton12
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan13
Sudha Murty14
Greta Thunberg15
Melania Trump16
Lisa17
Liu Yifei18
Yang Mi19
Jacinda Arden20

