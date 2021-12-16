Imran Khan and Malala Among World’s Most Admired Personalities in 2021

Imran Khan and Malala Yousafzai have been included in the list of most admired personalities around the world in 2021 by YouGov, UK-based market research and data analytics firm.

Imran Khan has been ranked at 17th place while Malala Yousafzai has been placed at 9th position in the list of most admired women. She was ranked at the 14th spot last year.

As for the overall list of most admired men, Former US President, Barack Obama, has secured the top position this year. He is followed by Microsoft’s co-founder, Bill Gates, and Chinese President, Xi Jinping. The top three remain unchanged from 2020.

Other notable names on the list include Cristiano Ronaldo, Elon Musk, Lionel Messi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Virat Kohli, and Joe

Biden.

Here is the complete list of the most admired men in 2021:

Name Rank Barack Obama 1 Bill Gates 2 Xi Jinping 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 4 Jackie Chan 5 Elon Musk 6 Lionel Messi 7 Narendra Modi 8 Vladimir Putin 9 Jack Ma 10 Warren Buffet 11 Sachin Tendulkar 12 Donald Trump 13 Shahrukh Khan 14 Amitabh Bachchan 15 Pope Francis 16 Imran Khan 17 Virat Kohli 18 Andy Lau 19 Joe Biden 20

As for the overall list of most admired women, the former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama, has secured the top position this year. She is followed by actress and filmmaker, Angelina Jolie, Queen of UK Elizabeth II, and talk show host, Oprah Winfrey. The top four remain unchanged from last year.

Other notable names on the list include Priyanka Chopra, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Angela Merkel, Greta Thunberg, Melania Trump, and Jacinda Arden.

Here is the complete list of most admired women in 2021: