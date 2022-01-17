Imran ‘Immy’ Stole £300M from UK, Wants To Return from Pakistan But Keep HIS MONEY

Imran “Immy” Hussain from Newton Mearns, Glasgow has been on the run from HMRC investigators for six years over a VAT scam in which he allegedly stole £300million from UK taxpayers.

Imran ‘Immy’ Stole £300M from UK, Wants To Return from Pakistan But Keep HIS Cash

Former sunbed shop boss Hussain has been in Pakistan since being forced out of the millionaires’ playground of Dubai.

But associates have revealed that playboy Hussain is desperate to return to his home city of Glasgow to see his friends and family.

Hussain had been living the high-life in Dubai, where he owned two luxury houses, a fleet of cars and a yacht. He also travelled to Europe by private jet.

He spent fortunes on wild parties and thought nothing of buying Rolex watches for his pals.

But he was forced to leave the desert kingdom when HMRC investigators were sent to track him down.

He left Dubai and has now been in Pakistan for the last 16 years.

father of a Scottish Pakistani on the run in Pakistan has said that he’s not responsible for the actions of his fugitive son.

One source said: “He has everything he could wish for in Pakistan but it’s not home.

“He has effectively been on the run since the end of 2006 and it’s time to come back but he will only do so if he can get the right deal. He wants to come home – but not to spend 20 years in a cell.”

His father Mushtaq Hussain has said that he’s not responsible for the actions of his fugitive son.

Mushtaq Hussain said he had always worked hard in life to provide for his family. He said that allegations were shocking for him but he is not aware of what really happened. He said investigation is a matter between his son and the authorities and he had no involvement with any aspect of the investigation.