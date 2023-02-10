Imran claims General Bajwa confessed he was behind ‘regime change operation’

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa had admitted that he was behind the “regime change” operation.

During an interview with Voice of America (VOA) Urdu, Imran claimed that the government wanted him out of electoral politics, and they were ready to go to any extent.

“General Bajwa told the journalists with much pride how he had our government ousted due to economic policies and other matters,” the former premier said.

“People were already aware of who was behind overthrowing the PTI regime. However, General Bajwa has accepted and clarified that he was behind our government’s ouster,” he added.

“There should be an internal army inquiry against him for the statements that he proudly and arrogantly gave that ‘I made the decision because the country’s conditions were such’, as if he was some economic expert.” Imran said when asked about the army chief’s acknowledgment of the military’s

involvement in politics.

He said the army should internally reflect on what happened as a result, adding that distance was created between the people and the establishment.

Imran claimed that policies set in place by the former army chief were still continuing.

The former prime minister further said that he was ready to go to jail, but the government will not be able to cope with the fallout of this decision.

“They don’t want me to contest the upcoming elections, because they know that I will win the next election, and their politics will be over. This is why they want me out,” he said.

Imran said the government would either arrest him or try to get him disqualified on technical grounds.

When asked if he would like to go to the same prison where Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was kept, Imran said he wasn’t afraid of going to jail.

“I have already survived an assassination attempt. I can go to jail as well,” but the government will not be able to bear the fallout of his arrest,” he said.