The police have detained three men in the murder case of British-Pakistani woman Mayra Zulfiqar after they were named by the prime suspect.

‘Immoral’ Video, Pictures of Victim Seized from Zahir Jadoon

Zahid Jadoon, who has secured an interim bail, told the police that the pistol used in the crime belonged to his brother Tahir Jadoon. The culprit’s cousin Zeeshan helped him plan the murder and was present at the site.

“Zeeshan is currently on the run,” the investigating officer said. “We are conducting raids to arrest him as soon as possible.” His brother-in-law has been taken into custody for questioning.

Jadoon revealed that Zulfiqar had uploaded pictures of his family with “indecent and immoral” captions on social media

but deleted them later. The next day, Jadoon and Zeeshan flew to Lahore and murdered Zulfiqar.

The police have found immoral videos and pictures of Zulfiqar in the suspect’s possession.

The victim was found dead in a house in Lahore’s DHA Phase V on May 3.

According to the investigating officer, the victim was a British national and had come to Pakistan two months back. She was living with a friend in a house in the neighbourhood.

“The maid working in the house found her body in her room,” the officer said. “There were multiple torture and bullet marks on her body.”

The woman’s uncle named four men in the FIR. “They wanted to marry the victim and committed the crime when she refused,” the uncle added.