IMF Wants Pakistan To Freeze Govt Employees Salaries And Make Massive Fiscal Changes

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked the Pakistani government to bring about massive fiscal changes amounting to Rs 1,150 billion to cut the budgetary shortfall at 0.4% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), IMF also Pakistan to freeze salaries of government employees and adhere to the fiscal consolidation path by showing a nominal primary deficit in the new budget – the two demands that Islamabad finds hard to digest.

According to details, officials of the international body held an important meeting in the federal capital Islamabad. The officials warned the Pakistani government regarding the country heading towards an ‘unsustainable’ debt trap if the primary deficit not reduced from a projected negative 2.9% of the GDP in the outgoing fiscal year 2019-20 to negative 0.4% of GDP for the next budget 2020-21.

Currently, Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities hit Rs 42,820 billion, equivalent to 98.2% of the GDP till the end of the third quarter (July-March) period of the current fiscal year so it’s heading towards 100% of GDP at a rapid speed.

The IMF is insisting that Pakistan should continue to follow the fiscal consolidation path due to a high and unsustainable public debt that is set to hit 90% of the total value of national economy.

However, the government is resisting

the demand due to high inflation that has eroded people’s real income.

Nonetheless, it is inclined to abolish over 67,000 posts that have remained vacant for over one year and is also ready to further squeeze current expenditures including a ban on purchase of vehicles.

The proposal of ending the car monetisation allowance for grade-20 to 22 officers also came under discussion in the Ministry of Finance but it was unlikely to be implemented at the current stage.

In the last budget, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had announced a 10% increase in salaries of grade-1 to 16 officers and a 5% raise was given to the officers serving in grade 17 to 20.

The IMF’s key demand, which was also the reason for seeking to freeze the salaries, was that the government should announce a primary budget deficit target – total deficit excluding interest payments – of only Rs184 billion or 0.4% of gross domestic product (GDP).

The finance ministry is keen to restore the IMF programme and is holding video conferences with the IMF staff in Washington.