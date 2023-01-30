The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will land in Pakistan tonight for the 9th economic review which will pave way for the much-needed next tranche of $1.1 billion.

IMF Delegation To Land in Pakistan Tonight to Discuss Loan Program

The delegation will stay in Pakistan for 10 days.

During the visit, the delegation will be briefed about the country’s economic performance during the second half of 2022.

Besides this, the situation arising from $30 billion losses incurred by the recent floods will also be conveyed to IMF.

The government will apprise the delegation of the actions taken for tax revenue and exchange rate conditions.

Apart from this, reforms in

energy sector and steps taken to squeeze current account deficit will also come under discussion.

The mission will also be informed about the progress on privatization program.

The government will also brief the IMF delegation on actions it has taken to improve tax revenue and exchange rate conditions, as well as reforms in the energy sector and steps taken to squeeze the current account deficit.

Last week, Pakistan’s ministry of finance announced petrol and diesel prices would rise by 35 rupees ($0.1400) a litre. Last week, the Pakistani rupee lost close to 12% of its value after the removal of price caps that were imposed by the government but which were opposed by the IMF.