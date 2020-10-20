Imaar Rashid, 25, of Brantwood Grove, Heaton, Bradford, repeated the same method for stealing the vehicles, cadging a lift and then jumping into the driver’s seat and accelerating off.

Imaar Rashid, 25, Jailed for 3 Years for Taking Lifts and Stealing Cars in Bradford

Rashid pleaded guilty on a video link to HMP Leeds to two sets of similar offences, the second matters committed while he was on bail.

Rashid was already a banned driver with convictions for theft of a car and dangerous driving dating from January 2018 when he struck again.

At 5pm on August 26 last year, he flagged down an acquaintance in Heights Lane, Bradford, and asked for a lift, when driver asked him to leave the VW Golf outside the driver’s home.

Rashid became aggressive, when the man went to call the police, he drove off in it, Mr Adlington said.

Eight days later, on September 4, Rashid was spotted at the wheel of the stolen Golf on Lynfield Drive in the city. It was on

cloned plates and he sped off when he saw the officers.

The car was seen again in the Girlington area and a blue light chase ensued along Agar Street, Hoxton Street, Washington Street and Duckworth Lane.

When Rashid mounted the pavement and a tyre burst, he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

He handed himself in at the police station on October 10 last year but was not charged until July.

On September 13, he was given a lift by another VW Golf driver to the offices of Girlington Taxis.

Rashid reached speeds of up to 80mph in a 30 zone and jumped red lights before leaving the damaged car on Bronte Close.

He was apprehended by the police hiding in bushes and said: “You’ve got me.”

Rashid pleaded guilty to two offences of theft of a motor vehicle, two offences of dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen of blood and driving uninsured and without a licence.

He had 14 previous convictions for 17 offences, including the theft of a car and dangerous driving for which he received a 14 month jail sentence.