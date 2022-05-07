I’m not anti-America, had great ties with Trump: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that he is not anti-America, but he had a great relationship with the Donald Trump administration but the United States is not accustomed to a government that makes independent decisions.

addressing a virtual session to address overseas Pakistanis on Saturday, he paid tribute to the overseas Pakistanis for protesting against the conspiracy and said that I’m not anti-America. “Unfortunately America has a habit that Pakistan is to obey whatever the orders,” he added

Khan said that Pakistan suffered heavy losses in the war on terror. The former leader backed the US war on being threatened. He said that better ties with Russia could have ensured cheap gas and wheat for the country.

“We wanted cheap gas and wheat from Russia. Russia agreed to provide gas and wheat at a 30 percent lesser price. Our nation would get benefitted through the cheap gas and wheat from Russia.’’

Former PM stated that the purpose of my foreign policy was not to take part in anyone else’s war, it has become a problem here.

Khan said that instead of appreciating our sacrifices in the war on terror, allegations were made. Our tribal areas were deserted. He exclaimed that now they were asking again, I would have never agreed to it.

“In July, August, it was understood that some planning was going on. Our

people were bought during the no-trust motion,” added Imran Khan.

The PTI chairman said that threatening the ambassador is an insult to 22 crore people. “It was said that if Imran Khan survives, he will have to suffer the consequences,” he stated.

“An American ambassador had said that Pakistan will be pardoned after the success of the no-trust motion. What have I done for which they are offering pardon?”

Khan said that the US had demanded military bases from Pakistan once again but he rejected to fulfill its demand. “All problems had been started after I rejected to give military basis to the US. Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq of Pakistan facilitated the US to topple our government.”

“For toppling our government, consciences of our lawmakers were bought.”

“Corrupt rulers and murderers have been imposed on Pakistan. Imposing such people is tantamount to insulting the future of the country.”

Slamming the present government over the rise in inflation, Khan said that the prices of essential commodities and others are now soaring to a record level as compared to the PTI government, whereas, power tariff was also hiked.

He asked the overseas Pakistanis to raise questions from their politicians. He said that overseas Pakistanis should write letters to their politicians in foreign countries or run social media campaigns.

Khan announced to give a call for Islamabad march after May 20. He said that the whole nation is now standing firmly to say no to the slavery and imported government.