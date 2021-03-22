Actress Mathira has slammed people for body-shaming her by saying she is so tired of people saying that has done implants.

I’m Chubby and Happy Like This Who Are You To Shame Me: Mathira Slams Haters

She uploaded a story on her Instagram in which she admitted that she is chubby and happy the way she is and how she is. She also asked people who are they to shame her over her body and advised them to focus on their own selves.

‘I’m so tired of people saying why I have done implants and all seriously it’s a shame I have hormonal imbalances issue,” she said by adding, “Stop it if I do surgeries I will certainly own up I have put on weight but please stop this nonsense of calling me plastic.”

Mathira recently opened up about peace in life, family, friends, and health in a recent web show. She said that we focus on many things but we do not focus on humanity. “If we focus on humanity, then understand that God is pleased, Allah dwells in everyone’s heart, ” Mathira added.

She said that she started with a small channel. “I was nothing at the time. An insult from one person made me famous,” she added.

Earlier in an interview with a host, the actress shared that peace in life is not in money, family, friends, and health but it

is in mind.

She revealed that everyone judges someone in Pakistan who does not get anything, he starts judging others, she added. “I come from a family that is foody. But I on other hand am not, I like food simple food like lentils with rice,” she said.

Upon being asked at what age she fell in love, Mathira shared that she made the mistake of falling in love, at first sight, was at the age of 16. She said that Humayun Saeed and Shaan are good actors. “Humayun Saeed fits in the romantic scene, they are real heroes,” she claimed.

Referring to self-criticism, she said that if there is too much on social media, it becomes a curse. “Everything should be balanced, we should not start trolling everyone,” Mathira said. She said that she would give advice to Prime Minister Imran Khan ‘ghabrana hai’ (Stay nervous). “We are also nervous, you so should you (PM Imran Khan),” she added.

