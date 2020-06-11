Ikram Ali, 30, Jailed For 3 Years For Drugs Offences in Reading Crown Court

Ikram Ali, aged 30, of Gas Works Road, Reading, was sentenced to three years and eight months’ imprisonment in a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Monday (8/4).

At an earlier hearing on 11 March 2020, Ali pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a class B drug, namely cannabis, and two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, namely cocaine.

On 5 March 2020, officers approached a car that was parked in Donnington Gardens. Ali was sitting in the driver’s seat and there was a strong smell of cannabis. Officers searched the car and found a large quantity of cannabis. They attempted to arrest Ali but he ran away.

On 9 March, officers stopped a car that Ali was driving on London Road. After a search of the vehicle, they found a large amount of cocaine and cannabis, and he was arrested.

Ali was charged on 10 March.

Investigating officer, PC Zachary Rowe, of the Stronghold Team based at Reading police station, said: “We will always pursue those who seek to profit from selling drugs, carrying

out thorough investigations to bring offenders to justice.

“In this case, I am pleased that Ali pleaded guilty to the offences and will now spend time in prison as a result of his actions.

“Our Stronghold team is committed to fighting, in partnership, organised crime and to stop those who seek to exploit vulnerable people for their own means.

“The true costs and impact of drug offences are significant and far reaching.

““Children as young as seven in the UK have been groomed in to the world of drugs and through our True Costs campaign we are exploring what the real harm is in taking a little cocaine.

“You can find out more on our website (https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/…/th…/areas/c/true-costs/) and get involved in the conversation using #TrueCosts.

“If you have any information about drug dealing in your community, please contact us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”