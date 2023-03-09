A three-member larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a response from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in a case seeking his disqualification for ‘concealing’ his daughter Tyrian Jade White in nomination papers.

IHC seeks Imran Khan’s reply in Tyrian White case

A larger bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Justice Amir Farooq comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the plea seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification on Thursday.

In the latest development, the petitioner has submitted a 138-page

petition, asking the high court to make the 12 additional documents part of the proceedings, stating that they would not change the nature of the case.

Following the submission of the miscellaneous plea, the IHC issued notices to the former prime minister and asked him to submit reply by March 13.

It should be remembered that the application was filed, last year, by Muhammad Sajid, a citizen of Islamabad, seeking Khan’s disqualification.

The plaintiff in his plea stated that former prime minister Khan used to deny his ‘daughter’ Tyrian White.