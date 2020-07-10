45 year old Iftikar Ahmed of Beale Street in Dunstable in Bedfordshire was sentenced to 27 months for fraud offences at St Albans Crown Court on Friday 3 July. He also received a further 12 week sentence for handling stolen goods. The two sentences will run consecutivley.

Iftikar Ahmed, 45, Labelled ‘Parasite on Society’ Jailed for 8 Fraud Cases in Suffolk

Between 11 June 2019 and 21 August 2019 he committed fraud against victims in the Ipswich area. In all of the cases he fraudulently purported to require cash to repair vehicle or house key fobs at local garages. He would target a usually lone elderly person, either by knocking on their door or approaching them in the street and ask them to lend him some money to fix the fobs. He would then claim to the victim he’d repay them if they took him to a nearby ATM to get the cash. In all cases he’d take the money, flee the scene and never be seen again. The figures of money he took ranged from £45 to £300.

The Operation Converter team interviewed him in October 2019 regarding the eight Suffolk frauds after he was arrested in October 2019 in Peterborough. These were investigated thoroughly by the Converter officers and the link to Ahmed was made. He’d been sofa surfing with local drug users in

Ipswich at the time of the Suffolk offences.

Ahmed was also charged with seven similar frauds that had taken place across Hertfordshire, while a further 22 other offences of a similar nature in Cambridgeshire were taken into consideration (TIC). Ahmed entered guilty pleas at an earlier hearing and accepted the TIC offences.

DC Duncan Etchells of the Op Converter team said: “He is a serial fraudster who has operated over at least three counties and actively targets elderly, vulnerable victims. He is a real parasite on society and is a despicable individual. To see him behind bars will, at least, give some satisfaction to the victims and their families that he ruthlessly preyed on and exploited.”

Operation Converter is an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to admit their crimes. This has benefits for all – police are able to give victims some peace of mind that an offender has been caught for the burglary of their home or the theft of their property and the individual has the opportunity to clear their slate so they can have a fresh start when they are released from prison, without the possibility they will later be traced for a further offence. Offenders have to give sufficient detail for officers to be sure they have committed the crime and these offences are then ‘taken into consideration’ at sentencing. The judge will look at all the offences before determining the sentence