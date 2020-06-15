Ifra Ali, 15, from Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury Went Missing on Saturday

She has been described as Asian, around 5ft 5ins tall with very long hair and of slim

build. The teenager was last seen wearing skinny black trousers and a black blouse with several Armani logos on it.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: ‘Concern for 15-year-old Ifra Ali missing from Ravensthorpe. ‘Asian female, 168cm tall, slim, very long black hair, wearing skinny black trousers, a black blouse with Armani writing on the arm and Armani logo on the front.’

Anyone with information which could help the police find Ifra is asked to call 101 and quote log 1583 13/06/2020.

