Ibrahim Ali Khan Bullies His Sister Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh’s adorable kids – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are popular on social media. The star kids have a massive fan following of their own and several fan pages are dedicated to them on Twitter and Instagram alone.

Their videos, fun pictures – almost everything breaks the internet within seconds. Ibrahim recently shared a childhood picture of the two where he is clearly the naughty one. At least, his caption suggests so: The face I make when it’s me who can bully sara now.

On Wednesday, he posted a childhood picture with his older sister with an interesting comment. He wrote: “The face I make when it’s me who can bully sara now.” In the picture, Ibrahim, not older than 8 or 9, has a mischievous look on his face as he stands next to Sara.

Their ‘knock-knock’ home videos are fun to watch and define sibling revelry.

Ibrahim, who is currently a student, has been regaling his fans posting videos of him imitating Bollywood stars from hit films or simply copying hilarious accents from across India. In one of the TikTok videos he had posted some time

back, he could be seen copying Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar from the hit Priyadarshan film, Heri Pheri. At another time, he had posted a video of himself hilariously imitating a Haryanvi man.

Sara made her debut into movies in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’. Younger brother Ibrahim is currently completing his higher education and is often seen playing cricket with his pals when in town. Ibrahim looks like a carbon copy of daddy cool Saif Ali Khan and reminds us of his younger days.

Talking about his son’s aspirations to follow the family tradition and join the film industry, Saif had told, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”