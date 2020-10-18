Priti Patel said Home Office doing everything in its power to remove Yaqub Ahmed, 32, from UK.

I WILL Deport Yaqub Ahmed, 32, from UK, Priti Patel Promised

Priti Patel has promised the victim of a assault that deporting her attacker is a ‘top priority’.

During a meeting last week, she reassured the woman that the Home Office was doing everything in its power to remove Yaqub Ahmed from the UK.

Ahmed, 32, was told a decade ago that he was liable for deportation but since then has, with the help of taxpayer-funded lawyers, run rings around officials, foiling repeated attempts to kick him out.

Two years ago, his deportation to his native Somalia, via Turkey, was dramatically halted when airline passengers staged a mutiny.

Unaware of his appalling crime, passengers on a Turkish Airlines jet about to fly him out of the UK demanded security guards remove him from the aircraft at Heathrow after he began screaming.

Since

then he has continued to frustrate government attempts to remove him.

Ahmed was jailed for nine years in 2008 for his part in the abuse of a 16-year-old girl who had become separated from her friends during a night out in London’s West End.

His victim, who has struggled to cope with the complex post traumatic stress disorder triggered by her assault, spoke out last year and pleaded with the Home Office to deport him.

The case has shocked the Home Secretary, who believes it exposes how the system for deporting foreign criminals is ‘broken’ and needs reform, and convinced her that the rights of victims need to be bolstered by new laws.

Ahmed was released on bail in March last year, but detained again shortly afterwards because he ripped off an electronic tag and tried to flee the country. Reporting restrictions were imposed by an immigration judge last October, which is preventing the MoS from revealing developments in the case.