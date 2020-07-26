Beautiful Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has released a new video in which she is seen criticizing traditional and stereotypes about marriage.

“I want to Marry for Myself, Not to Show People”: Saba Qamar

Saba is back with yet another episode, breaking the so-called stereotypes. SabaQamar has tackled some serious issues such as misogyny, gossip-mongering and mental health in the four episodes released so far and also broke some stereotypes in this episode.

She is receiving overwhelming response for such creative and informative content she has been putting up on her YouTube channel since its launch.

However, here is a small part from the recent episode. Go

checkout the full episode, link in bio and stories!

Talented and seasoned actress Saba Qamar is very active on social media and has recently launched her own YouTube channel. Saba Qamar is seen talking and reacting to many issues of society.

She has shared a video on marriage and related issues on Instagram, in which Saba Qamar is criticizing the aunts who have a marriage bureau and expressing her opinion on the difficulties faced by the girl in-laws after marriage.

Sharing the video, Saba Qamar added, “She wants to get married for herself, not to show people.” ‘

While sharing the video, Saba Qamar even uses the hashtag ‘Shaadi Karo Karobar Nahi’ in her post.