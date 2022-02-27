Media personality Tuba Anwar has rubbished claims of still being married to PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain after the latter stated otherwise in his latest interview.

‘I Took Divorce As Per Law’: Tuba Rejects Amir Liaquat’s Claims ‘She Is Still My Wife’

Taking to her Instagram, Tuba penned a lengthy note in response to the TV show host’s claims suggesting she is still his “wife” provided her khula was “void because it did not take into account the husband’s consent.” View this post on Instagram

“I wish to reiterate that I chose to divorce my ex-husband through the court system, as per my constitutional right as a Pakistani citizen. The divorce was granted by the honourable court in accordance with the laws of Pakistan,” she wrote.

She went on to assure that “everything else being claimed on the media is a complete misinterpretation of facts and holds no value in the court of law.” Adding, “I also urge the Islamic scholars

to speak up for women who choose to exercise their rights in accordance with the Sharia and Pakistan’s constitution.”

Tuba reinstated that “Islam permits women to seek divorce if [their] marriage is no longer working,” allowing them to take a “graceful exit from a toxic and abusive marriage.” She concluded, “It is a right and not a sin.”

In his most recent interview alongside his third wife, Syeda Dania Shah, Aamir had said: “If Tuba marries again, it will be illegitimate because her khula is void. According to the Shariah, khula also requires the husband’s consent, it requires both parties to sit together and mutually agree to end their marriage. “

“I would like to tell Tuba that she can spend her life however she wishes, work, do whatever, but she should respect the bounds of religion. She can even come back to me if she wishes but Dania is here to stay,” he added.

Earlier this month, Tuba had announced that she has filed for khula from Aamir after months-long separation.