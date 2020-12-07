Pakistani actor Veena Malik’s former husband Asad Khattak shared on Monday his reasoning behind his marriage with the actor saying that he had done so to bring her to the “right path”.

I Married Veena Malik to Bring Her On The Right Path, Ex Husband Asad Khattak

Khattak released a video statement on Monday, accusing Malik of lying to him about everything.

Last month, Khattak had served a legal notice to the actor for illegally taking their two children to Pakistan.

In the video, Khattak claimed that he had met the Pakistani actor at Pakistan’s Dubai consulate

and married her in eight days.

“Everyone asks me why I married Veena Malik? Veena was criticised for tarnishing Pakistan’s image. As a Muslim, I married Veena to bring her on the right path,” Khattak said.

He said it was unfortunate that his marriage with the actor could not last for long saying that “he tried his best to mend things”.

Khattak also claimed that the former actress is mistreating his children, he said: “Veena lied to me about everything.”

Khattak had tweeted earlier saying about his two children being ‘illegally’ taken from Dubai to Pakistan.

The duo had tied the knot in 2013. They parted ways just a few years later.