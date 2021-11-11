A beautiful picture of Nobel laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik cutting their wedding cake has surfaced.

“I have found beautiful and kind partner,” tweets Asser Malik

Asser Malik in her Twitter post shared the adorable picture of him and Malala cutting the cake with the caption:

“In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner — I’m so excited to spend the rest of our life together. Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team’s tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting.”

Malala had confirmed her marriage with Asser, yesterday, in a Twitter post.

For her big day, Malala wore a tea-pink outfit adorned with gold embroidery. Her husband is Asser Malik, the general manager of the PCB’s High Performance. He wore a simple suit and matched his tie to her outfit.

They tied the knot in Birmingham on Tuesday after a two-year courtship. The bride confirmed the news on Twitter, posting pictures

and a message: “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Malala, a girl from the Swat Valley in Pakistan, has been the face of social activism and women’s right to education ever since she was shot in the head by a member of the Taliban when she defied the diktat to ban girls from going to schools. She was 15 years old then. The Nobel Peace Prize came two years later in 2014, making her the youngest-ever to get the honour.

Little wonder then that the marriage brought an overflow of congratulatory messages from across the world. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was one of the early birds, tweeting: “Congratulations, Malala and Asser! Sophie and I hope you enjoyed your special day – we’re wishing you a lifetime of happiness together.”