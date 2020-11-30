As an actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has tried his hand at quite a lot of variety — be it playing a tough inspector in Kahaani, a menacing antagonist in Kick, or even biopics such as Thackeray and Manto.

I Have Done Films Just for Money: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

He hasn’t shied away from doing masala potboilers too, and he is not at all apprehensive about doing more.

In a career spanning more than two decades, Siddiqui has done more than 30 films, and his journey in itself has been an inspiration, from blink and miss appearances to the leading man. But have there, at any point, been any films that he regretted doing

afterwards?

He confesses that he has indeed done some films — only for the money he was being offered. “Haan, maine paison ke liye films kari hain, aur aage bhi karunga.

I do such films, where I am getting a lot of money, so that I can do good cinema, where I don’t get money, or which I can do for free.

I won’t do for free, but I did it for Manto (2018), I didn’t take any (money). But for that three-four months process, I have to either do a film for money before or after it for a balance. It’s only then you can do a Manto for free,” he admits.