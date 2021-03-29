The boxer has earned a whopping $40million, or around £29million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

I Don’t Want to Work or Chase Money, I’ve Made a Lot of Money, Boxer Amir Khan

However, his wealth could actually be much higher as Amir previously revealed he had made more than £60million from his fights.

“I’ve seen the mistakes boxers have made when they’re making millions and become broke,” he told World Boxing News.

“I never want to be in that position where I ever have to work again or chase money or chase another big fight again.

“Firstly, I’m in a position where in this game of boxing I’ve walked away with about £60million already. I’ve made a lot of money in the game.

“I want to make sure I invest it for my family, for my future.”

Amir was born in Bolton on December 8, 1986, and has been recognised for his sporting talents around the world.

He began amateur boxing at the age of 11 and managed to build an impressive win record of 101 to nine.

In 2004, he qualified to represent the UK in

the Olympics in Athens, and took home a silver medal in lightweight boxing.

Following his success, Amir continued his career as a lightweight boxer and fought at events around the world.

Each fight came with a huge fee which helped him top up his huge bank account.

In 2010, the 34-year-old competed against Marcos Maidana and reportedly pocketed around £1million.

Two years later, Amir had another big earning fight and received around £690,000 to fight against WBC champion Danny García.

He took home another £1million while fighting Luis Collazo in 2014, and made a whopping £9.4million following his Canelo Álvarez fight in 2016.

Amir has also topped up his bank account with a three fight broadcasting deal with Boxnation.

As well as earning from his fights, the sporting legend has added to his fortune with TV appearances.

In 2017, he flew to Australia to take part in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Amir became the highest paid celebrity at the time to take part in the show.

He was paid an eye-watering £400,000 for his three week stint in the jungle.

The boxer finished the show in fifth place and donated some of his earnings to charity.