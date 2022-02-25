Ukraine’s president has admitted he is ‘target number one’ for Russian assassins in Kyiv – and his wife and children are ‘number two’ – but insists he remains in the capital despite being at the top of Putin’s kill list with the city under siege, declaring: ‘I’m staying with my people’.

‘I am target number ONE, my wife and children Number TWO’: President Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky, 44, is being hunted by Putin’s attack dog army of special forces with a list of Ukrainian officials to capture or kill having been given the same task in Crimea, Syria and Chechnya in recent years.

His wife Olena, 44, and two children, aged 17 and nine, are also in hiding – but remain in the country – amid fears the Kremlin wants to wipe out or imprison Ukraine’s entire political class, with Mr Zelensky warning: ‘My family is the number two goal’. They were last seen together on Valentine’s Day.

The real fears that he may be assassinated and replaced by a Putin puppet came just two years after Zelensky won a landslide victory in Ukraine’s presidential election despite having no political experience and only ever having worked as a comedian and actor.

Zelensky’s only previous political role was in TV show ‘Servant of the People’ playing a history teacher who is unintentionally elected as the president, after a video of his character giving an anti-corruption rant goes viral.

Mr Zelensky has

been photographed this morning during various phone calls with European leaders including Boris Johnson and spoke to the nation last night, urging his fellow citizens to stay strong following the invasion. But he has not been seen outside for several days. However, he is still tweeting this morning describing talks with the Swedes and the Italians about an alliance and weapons.

His TV address revealed that he was now in a secret bunker rather than Kyiv’s presidential palace – and he also said his wife Olena, a 44-year-old architect and screenwriter, and their two children: daughter Aleksandra, 17, and son Kiril, nine, remain in Ukraine at a secret location.

Speaking in an olive green military-style t-shirt, he told the nation: ‘I know that a lot of misinformation and rumors are being spread now. In particular, it is claimed that I have left Kyiv. I remain in the capital, I am staying with my people. My family is not a traitor, but a citizen of Ukraine,’ he said, adding that he would not reveal their location.

He went on: ‘According to our information, the enemy marked me as the number one target. My family is the number two goal. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the Head of State.’

It came as guns and bullet proof vests were handed to Ukrainian MPs, some of whom have chosen to stay in Kyiv and fight to defend the Parliament building from Russian attacks.