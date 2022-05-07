Famous TV anchor and Member National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Liaquat Hussain has rejected his third wife’s allegation against him saying that he is neither drinker nor a drug addict.

‘I am neither drinker nor drug addict’, Aamir Liaquat denies 3rd wife’s allegations

Talking to a private TV channel the deviant MNA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) denied the allegations of being a drug addict put upon him by his wife Dania Shah, saying that it’s not true.

Aamir Liaquat said in a questioning manner, “Can you believe that I will drink alcohol?” Allegations of drug abuse are not true. I will issue my statement shortly, he said.

Dania Shah on Saturday filed suit for annulment of her marriage with Aamir Liaquat

and demanded maintenance worth Rs. 100,000.

The TV host’s third wife reached the court to get a divorce and the court in this regard has issued notices to Liaqat.

Liaquat’s third wife in a petition stated that Liaqat is addicted to a drug named ‘ice’ and beats her. He should issue an order payment of Rs. 11 crores for the house and jewelry in the form of Haq-e-Mehr and the monthly expenditure of Rs. 100,000.

Furthermore, in the petition, Aamir Liaquat’s third wife said that he is not exactly what he looks like. According to her, four months of marriage were no less than torture.

She claimed that Liaquat has been threatening her and her parents. She also urged Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to provide protection to her and her family.